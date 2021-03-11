Trend: A Year of COVID-19 Twitter Memes

By Amber Hunsicker

Freeform Editor

The last 12 months have been a roller coaster with all the ups and downs that have come with COVID-19.

Many of us, including myself, are impatiently waiting for the mandates to be lifted and for life to return to normal. I miss my routine; I miss being outside; I miss going out to eat and hanging out with friends and family. Most importantly, I miss myself. I began to feel trapped and stuck in my room on a computer 24/7.

March 11, 2021 marks an official year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. All our lives changed as preventive actions became mandates, such as lockdowns, quarantine, face masks and social distancing.

To express our emotions towards COVID-19, individuals are sharing memes about how they are doing before and after these last 12 months.

Most, if not all, of my favorite ‘one-year of COVID-19’ memes come from Twitter. Since originally being posted, though, they have taken over the internet and now are being reposted on several media sites.

Attached to this article are some of my personal favorite memes about COVID-19. I hope that you all enjoy and relate to them as much as I did.

