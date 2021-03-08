Predictions for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021

By Christopher Mullen

“Take me out to the ball game, take me out to the crowd.” Jack Nortworth and Albert Von Tilzer’s famous hymn still rings valid through Philadelphia Phillies fans’ hearts.

Phillies Taking on the 2021 Season Strong

The shortened MLB season in 2020 wasn’t anything to boast about, finishing in the cellar with the Nationals and Mets and seven games behind the Braves. The Braves could not compete in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving fans hoping they have a chance to rebound in the 2021 season.

Nevertheless, 2021 is upon us, and the Phillies are not interested in mediocrity. The Phillies have proven their interest in contending by resigning fan favorites J.T. Realmuto and Didi Gregorius.

They also added depth to a broken pitching scenario with Chase Anderson, Archie Bradley and Matt Moore. These excellent decisions by the new GM Sam Fuld, and the new president of Phillies baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski.

They kept the Phillies in the NL East race for the upcoming season, remaining well under the $210 million cap by spending just over $195 million.

The Mets became big spenders in the off-season, with additives such as Trevor May and Francisco Lindor. The Nationals contracted Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber. Then, the NL East Champions, the Braves, added Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly.

With the NL East remaining such a dominant division, there are no guarantees that the Phillies will make the playoffs.

