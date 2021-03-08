KU Softball Scores Big Wins at Millersville

By Lauren Gudknecht

Sports Editor

The KU women’s softball team came alive during a PSAC Eastern Division doubleheader at Millersville with a 9-8 game one victory. The Golden Bears completed the sweep as they concluded game two with a 10-2 victory in just 5 innings.

KU Women’s Softball Team Starting off Strong

Credit: KUbears

With just 6 more wins, Coach Judy Lawes wil achieve 1,000 career victories. As mentioned on KUbears freshman outfielder Brianna Hughes, homered in each game, which included the first of her collegiate career.

According to KUbears, during game one Hughes’ two-run homer to the left center in the top of the second helped the Golden Bears when they were forced to rally after the Marauders pushed seven runs across in the third and fourth innings. With the girls finishing strong and not stopping the fight, game one ended with a 9-8 conquest.

Game 2 started off fiercely the next day with Hughes and Auvil leading the pack with a Hughes’ two-run home run in the top of the first and Auvil’s RBI single in the second. Brittany Hubler added her own RBI single during the third, leading to a 4-0 lead, according to KUbears.

Hughes led the Maroon and Gold bats, by going 4-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, helping secure the 10-2 win. According to KUbears, the team scored enough runs through 5 innings to evoke the mercy rule, ending the game early.

Next up, the KU Bears will play on North Campus Field for the first time this season on March 12 for a doubleheader against Lock Haven starting at 2:30 p.m.

