Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Announces Changes in COVID-19 Restrictions

By Carin Holmes

Assistant News Editor



Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday that some COVID-19 restrictions are going to be lifted or revised. The maximum occupancies for events has been increased, and out-of-state travel restrictions have been eliminated.

COVID-19 update issued from Governor Tom Wolf Credit: governor.pa.gov

“We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery,” Wolf said in the press release Monday. “We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so.”

The maximum occupancies for indoor and outdoor events has been increased to 15% and 20% capacity respectively. These maximum occupancies are only permitted if both the event attendees and workers are able to stay six feet apart from one another.

Public health measures such as wearing masks and maintaining hand hygiene must also be in place.

“As of March 1, Berks County has partially vaccinated 20,375 people and fully vaccinated 22,963.”

The out-of-state restrictions have been entirely eliminated. The state previously required all individuals 11-years-old and older traveling to Pennsylvania from another state to either provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or enter a two week travel quarantine.

“The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place,” Wolf said. “Mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene are making a difference and need to continue even as we see more and more people fully vaccinated.”

Berks County, the home of KU, has seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases since a surge around the holidays. As of March 1, Berks County has partially vaccinated 20,375 people and fully vaccinated 22,963.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

