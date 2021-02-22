KU Softball Picked Second in PSAC East Preseason Poll

By Lauren Gudknecht, Sports Editor

Sammy Strobel, Assistant Sports Editor

The KU softball team is expected to hit the field in March for their first game. The team is ranked second in the PSAC Preseason Poll making this the sixth year that KU has been ranked second. The team trails behind West Chester.

Head Coach Judy Lawes stated, “We have a very competitive conference, so it is an honor to be chosen at the top. That being said, we have to go out and win games.”

The league will be following a new format–East and West divisional format–as mentioned on KUbears.com

KU Golden Bears are part of the East division along with Millersville, Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Shippensburg.

It has been almost a full year since the softball team has played. COVID-19 cut their season short, leaving them with a record of 15-7.

Lawes is only eight wins away from 1,000 career wins, according to KUbears. Lawes would become the 39th coach in KU to achieve this record.

“We have a core group of returners and a talented freshman class that we look forward to seeing on the field. Unfortunately, we were not able to take any trips South because of COVID. We will be playing a total of 32 conference games which will makeup for most of our competitions,” said Lawes.

Returning with all but one of their starters, the Golden Bears are ready to get back on the field for the season opener on March 5.

