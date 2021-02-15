Review: Pixar’s “Soul”

By Ryan Murphy

On Dec. 25, 2020, Disney’s Pixar released their latest original movie, and it’s an instant classic. “Soul” isn’t a story that follows a young artist wanting to follow their dream. This is the story of a man whose dream is recreated after a first-hand experience with death — his own death.

“Soul’s” main character Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) is a person of color. His job is band teacher. However, he is a musician, aching for his big break.

Gardner has been waiting to get out of his life’s slump. He finds that his teaching job is unsatisfying. Finally, he gets the opportunity of a lifetime — a chance to perform with renowned musician Dorothea Williams (Angela Bassett).

However, that same day, Gardner’s opportunity slips away. One second, he is crossing the street. The next second, he is standing on a conveyor belt taking him toward “The Great Beyond.”

What follows is a heart-warming and hilarious journey about life’s purpose. Will Gardner fulfill his purpose of performing with Williams, or will he find a new purpose in the afterlife?

Pixar has once again created a masterpiece. Some characters are hilarious and silly, which somewhat mutes the serious message that “Soul” tells. Purpose can change, and the story of Joe Gardner’s life and death display that message magnificently.

“Soul” was directed by Pete Docter, and it stars Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House, and many more. It is currently streaming on Disney+.

