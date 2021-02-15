Registering for Virtual Intramural Leagues

By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor

Not only is COVID-19 forcing the majority of academics to take place online, but KU is now offering virtual intramural sports leagues.

This semester, Recreational Services is offering the first two virtual intramural leagues. These leagues include NBA2K21 and NHL21.

A PS4 and XBox1 league will be offered for both games.

Intramural esports will last approximately two months–beginning on Feb. 22 and ending on April 30.

Those who choose to register must complete a waiver and pay a $5 participation fee.

Sign up on imleagues.com/kutztown before Sunday, Feb. 21.

