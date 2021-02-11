Pennsylvania Man Wielding Sword Fatally Shot By Officers in Pennsburg

By Donovan Levine

Editor-In-Chief

Trey Bartholomew, a 27-year-old Pennsburg borough resident, was shot by police officers on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and was said to be wielding a “samurai-type sword” according to the Montgomery County district attorney’s office and the Morning Call.

A caller told Upper Perkiomen 9-1-1 dispatchers that a family member was armed with a sword and threatening to harm others.

WFMZ-TV 69 News reports police encountered Bartholomew in Long Alley, and he refused to obey police commands to drop his sword, which is when Bartholomew charged in with the weapon and was shot and killed.

Names of officers involved have not yet been released.

Before his death, Bartholomew made several questionable and slightly disturbing posts on his Facebook account and on a niche poetry forum website called AllPoetry, including God-fearing biblical messages and content about Satan, Gog and Magog, idol worship, the Illuminati and other stanzas of that nature.

Montco’s DA says the incident is still under investigation, and the samurai sword has been confiscated by authorities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

