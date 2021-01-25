Bilal Salaam begins new position on Feb. 1

By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor

Bilal Salaam, who has “served as an assistant men’s basketball coach since 2017,” has been named diversity and inclusion officer for athletics and recreational services for KU, as stated on KUbears.com.

Bilal Salaam Begins New Position Feb 1

Credit: KUbears

Salaam is a 2006 KU graduate who has played professional basketball in Argentina, China, Finland, Mexico, Morocco, Qatar, Sweden and Switzerland.

Mentioned on KUbears, President Hawkinson stated, “Bilal brings a combination of excellent diversity experience from around the region and globe, as well as an intimate knowledge of Kutztown University. We’re excited to have him in this expanded role and expect great results.”

The KU 2014 Hall of Famer’s duties as referred to on KUbears are “advising the administration on all diversity matters within the division, overseeing personnel searches to ensure the recruitment of diverse candidates for all positions, grant submissions for minority administration and coaching positions through the NCAA and other organizations, leading the athletics diversity committee.”

Salaam said in an interview on KUbears that he is looking “forward to helping implement the necessary changes to make Kutztown University a more diverse, inclusive, and unified place, starting with our athletic programs, expanding to the entire campus, and extending to the larger community.”

