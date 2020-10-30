Chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education to Visit KU Virtually

By Dylan Adams

News Editor

Dr. Daniel Greenstein, the chancellor of the State System of Higher Education, will be visiting KU on Friday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Greenstein is the fifth chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, elected in 2018. In this role, he works hand-in-hand with Pennsylvania’s 14 public universities of higher learning to provide recommendations and guidance for policies and actions.

Greenstein has a bachelor’s and master’s from the University of Pennsylvania and a doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Oxford.

He started his academic career as a senior lecturer in Modern History at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.

Since then, he has worked worldwide, helping establish several internet-based academic information services within both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Greenstein has led the Postsecondary Success strategy at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, working with higher-education leaders to improve educational and economic mobility especially for minority and low-income students.

Viewers can join via the following Zoom link: Chancellor Greenstein Open Forum.

