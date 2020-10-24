Lacrosse Player Kayla Brooks Speaks Out on Committing to KU

By Lauren Gudknecht

Sports Editor



Hempfield High School senior Kayla Brooks announced she will be a lacrosse player for KU after committing to the university in March 2020.

Brooks said she chose KU because of the campus and the distance from her hometown.

Future KU Lax Player, Kayla Brooks Speaks Out on Committing

Credit: Kayla Brooks

“I loved the coaches and the players’ energy when I came to visit,” Brooks said.

Brooks has been playing lacrosse since the first grade and is positioned in midfield. In addition to playing for her high school team, she also plays for a club team called Lanco Elite and is currently finishing up her senior year at Hempfield.

With the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, it is still unknown when sports will return back to competition. However, Brooks is hopeful that when she arrives at KU, things will be back to normal, and she will be able to share a great experience with her future teammates and coaches.

