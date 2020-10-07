Mason McElroy named Semifinalist for the William Campbell Trophy

By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason McElroy, from Reading, PA, is a member of KU’s football team who plays wide receiver and special teams. McElroy was recently named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

The William V. Campbell Trophy is given to one student-athlete in the US who excels in football, academics and leadership, according to the National Football Foundation.

Credit: KUBears

When asked how he feels about being selected as a semifinalist, he replied, “I feel so honored to even be recognized by such a prestigious award.” If chosen as a winner, McElroy plans to “put the money towards something positive.”

Playing football at KU is something McElroy said he “wouldn’t trade for the world.” McElroy said he was set on KU from the positive experience he had when he toured and met the coaches and players.

He said, “The team has heart and that forms a family and camaraderie like no other.”

“When we see other teammates around town, it’s like seeing a brother,” McElroy said when asked about his relationship with his teammates.