KU Holds Annual Family Day, Virtual Due to Restrictions

By Michael Alberto, Contributing Writer

Amber L. Hunsicker, Freeform Editor

Kutztown University will be holding its annual Family Day on Saturday, Sept. 26. Family Day is usually a fun day full of activities involving students’ families and is typically held around one of KU’s home football games, but this year, due to social-distancing restrictions, it will be virtual.

According to the KU website, the Division of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs is responsible for Family Day and other large-scale programs that support student success.

Usually there would be activities planned and hosted at the library, the german heritage center, the planetarium, the MSU movie series, and other academic and co-curricular departments.

Family day provides a large variety of activities for students, parents, siblings and other family members to choose from.

The first two events, Speed Sketchers and Intention Bracelet, will start at 1:00 p.m. During Speed Sketchers, caricature artists draw attendees and then upload their sketches to a website where the subject can download them.

Intention Bracelet is an event that invites students to choose a word and explain why this word matters to them. One student will have their bracelet made live during the Zoom call by an Experience Guide, while the remaining students will text their word to the Experience Guide to be made into bracelets later. After the event, all of the students will have their bracelets shipped to them.

At 3:00 p.m. Text Breakers, a virtual game show competition, will be held. Games for this event include Trivia, Guess the Picture, Fill the Blank, and more.

Mind reader Mark Toland will also be entertaining attendees at 5 p.m. Virtual Planetarium will be held at 8 p.m., and College Lip Sync Battle will wrap up the night at 9 p.m.

Each individual activity will need to be registered for separately before attending by scrolling down to the event you want to attend, clicking on the link on the website, and filling out the information requested.

Family Day and all the events listed can be found here.

The KU Store will be offering a Family Day sale, with 30% off their family collection.