Featured

Big Ten Football Returns Oct. 24

By on ( Leave a comment )

By Sammy Strobel
Assistant Sports Editor

The Big 10 league presidents’ voted to resume playing football the weekend of Oct. 24. 

Big Ten To Return Playing The Weekend of Oct. 24 Credit: cbssports

Each team is set to play eight games in eight weeks before The Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19, according to cbssports.com.

The Big Ten has conducted a new testing program, which includes daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and a data-driven approach that will be used to make decisions about the continuation of practices and games. 

Penn State’s athletic director has decided that fans will not be allowed at the games, but they are working on a plan that will have students and parents back on the bleachers soon.

Categories: Featured, Sports

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s