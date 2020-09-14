KU Recognized by The Princeton Review as One of the Best Northeast Universities

By Donovan Levine

Editor-in-Chief

KU has been featured as one of the “Best in the Northeast” by The Princeton Review for 2021, as reported by KU Communications Director Bryan Salvadore.

KU is among 224 institutions named to the regional list, which includes colleges and universities located between Maine and Maryland.

The “Best in the Northeast” list was compiled using information from surveys taken by students and administrators. This year’s final list contains 655 institutions from five regions: Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West and International.

The Princeton Review survey asked students to rate their colleges on dozens of issues and to answer questions about themselves, their fellow students and their campus life. Comments from surveyed students are quoted in each school’s profile on The Princeton Review website.

KU has been included in the “Best of the Northeast” in 18 consecutive rankings, dating back to the 2004 rankings released in August 2003.

The full list of universities included in the northeast region by The Princeton Review can be found here.