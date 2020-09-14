KU Campus Store Offers Pawbucks Discount Events

By DJ Greenzweig

Recruitment and Retention Manager

Although the football season may be cancelled for the Golden Bears, the KU Campus store has found their own way of still offering the ‘Pawbucks’ discount for students and their family!

In a post to the Parents bulletin for September, the store stated:

“Join us at 10 a.m. before each Pawbucks Sale through the KU Campus Store’s social media accounts. We will be livestreaming the “Spin It to Win It” promotion to determine each week’s discount.”

Marketing director, Kyle Rex and his team were excited to continue to honor the Pawbucks sale, even though the fall football season is postponed. By creating an interactive, social media component the campus store hopes to attract students back into the store.

The store is featuring friendly faces from the KU marching unit, cheerleading squad, and football team to spin the wheel on Friday’s which would have been before the home football game dates to determine the percentage off of apparel the store will offer that following Monday.

The dates for the Pawbucks’s sales are Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct. 12, Oct. 26, and Nov. 9. The one-day sale runs in store and online at www.kubstore.com. Information on the discount can be found by viewing the Instagram Live video the Friday prior.

The first discount runs Monday, Sept. 14 and advertises a 30% discount on any KU apparel. Free calendars with the sale dates can be picked up in the store. Tune in and follow @KUCampusStore on all social media to find out more, and maybe see a familiar face or two spin the wheel for the discount