KU Reports First Positive Case of Coronavirus

By Dylan Adams

News Editor

KU announced on Aug. 27 that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement, sent out to staff and students through email, said that the student lives on campus property, but for privacy reasons, KU will not release further details in regards to the identity of the individual. It also stated that those with known close contact with this individual were notified as per the guidance of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The university affirmed that KU’s Health and Wellness Services are in constant communication with the Pennsylvania Department of Health in order to monitor the situation.

KU also affirmed that they are sanitizing all known areas that the individual had visited on campus. KU reiterated that individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 should be evaluated by medical professionals, and that students exhibiting symptoms should contact Health and Wellness Services by phone using the number 610-683-4082 or through email at health@kutztown.edu in order to self-report.

The email provided information regarding COVID-19 symptoms and exposure periods, warning that these symptoms may be due to a positive case. The notification also listed several precautions to reduce one’s chance of contracting COVID-19, including social distancing, wearing masks and disinfecting hands and surfaces with appropriate sanitizers.

The notification ended with a link to KU’s Fall 2020 Reopening Plan which includes information about KU’s approach in preparing and planning for the fall 2020 semester regarding the possibility of coronavirus’s effect on campus.







