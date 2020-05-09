Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2020

By Lauren Gudknecht

Assistant Sports Editor

Disney+ has now adjoined itself as a competitive streaming platform. As we are heading into May 2020, fans are wondering what new and exciting things the franchises available through the streaming platform, such as Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic, have in store.

While this platform has a wide variety of kid-friendly and adult inclined TV shows, as of May 1, movies have been taking the center stage with multiple classics such as ‘Pirates of The Caribbean,’ ‘Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey’ and much more.

With all that said, it does not mean that TV shows will not be the highlight of Disney +. With Star Wars: The Clone Wars, fans will be both happy and sad to see final episodes released later this month. New episodes of ‘Be Our Chef’ just dropped as well.

Some new releases are as follows: Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode 711 entitled “Shattered,” Disney Family Sundays episode 126 entitled “Star Wars: Clock,” ‘John Carter,’ ‘George of the Jungle,’ ‘How to Play Baseball,’ ‘In Beaver Valley,’ ‘Bride of Boogedy,’ and ‘Prime Survivor.’