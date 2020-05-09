49ers Joe Staley retires after 13 seasons

By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor



On April 25, the NFL announced Joe Staley’s retirement. Staley, 35, played for the San Francsisco’s 49ers for 13 years. He is a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection.

“For the last 13 years,” said 49ers CEO, Jed York, “Joe Staley conducted himself in a manner that epitomizes the 49ers’ way and set a tremendous example for his teammates and our community. His passion, sense of humor and heart are just a few of the many traits that allowed him not only to be a team leader but also an ambassador for our game and the Bay Area.”

Staley began his career in 2007 when the 49ers drafted him. He started all 181 regular season games as well as 11 postseason games. He also starred in two super bowls. Staley finished his career ranked as fifth in franchise history for the most games played by an offensive lineman.