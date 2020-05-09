Sports

49ers Joe Staley retires after 13 seasons

By on ( Leave a comment )

By Sammy Strobel
Assistant Sports Editor

On April 25, the NFL announced Joe Staley’s retirement. Staley, 35, played for the San Francsisco’s 49ers for 13 years. He is a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection. 

“For the last 13 years,” said 49ers CEO, Jed York, “Joe Staley conducted himself in a manner that epitomizes the 49ers’ way and set a tremendous example for his teammates and our community. His passion, sense of humor and heart are just a few of the many traits that allowed him not only to be a team leader but also an ambassador for our game and the Bay Area.”

Staley began his career in 2007 when the 49ers drafted him. He started all 181 regular season games as well as 11 postseason games. He also starred in two super bowls. Staley finished his career ranked as fifth in franchise history for the most games played by an offensive lineman.

Joe_Stanley_article_

 

Categories: Sports

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s