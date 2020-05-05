Tom Brady interacts with Buccaneers coaches during the pandemic

By Lauren Gudknecht

Assistant Sports Editor

The NFL teams are concerned that Tom Brady is visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches in the middle of the restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic. Team officials are seeking discipline against both parties.

According to CBS Sports News, “Teams have told the league they are expecting ‘stern’ punishment over the interactions.” Brady visited Buccaneers offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, in Tampa while the league was prohibiting players and personnel from going to team facilities.

David Kramer, Leftwich’s neighbor, told TMZ Sports that it was his house that the former New England Patriots star entered and he could not have been more surprised. Brady walked into the wrong home. “I literally was just sitting here and I watched this tall guy just walk into my house. He didn’t even look at me. He just dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” Kramer said. Kramer’s and Leftwich’s homes look the same, Kramer stated that Brady profusely apologized.

Brady is still getting used to the confines of the Tampa area, as he was booted from a local park earlier this week for violating the city’s quarantine orders.

It is still unclear whether or not the league will actually penalize Brady or the Buccaneers.