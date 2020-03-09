KU cheerleading team announces 2020-21 tryout

By DJ Greenzweig

Recruitment and Retention Manager

The KU cheerleading team has announced the tryout dates and clinic information for the 2020-21 season. Three open clinic dates will be held prior to the official tryout in May.

The clinics will be held on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center on March 29 and April 26. The price for the clinic is $30 and includes a tee shirt, which is required for the skills tryout.

Clinics are open to high school seniors and college/transfer students. Athletes must attend at least one clinic to be permitted to try out; however, continued attendance is encouraged. “We are looking for dedicated individuals who wish to make the year-round commitment to supporting our sports teams and promoting campus spirit,” said cheer coach Crystal Swift.

Participants must bring a cheerleading resume, physical exam and completed registration form to the clinics. Prior to the tryout, participants must also produce three printed letters of recommendation emails will not be accepted. The letters should not be written by family members. All tryout material including a dance and chant are to be taught at the clinic.

College-level skills will also be a focus during baskets and pyramids. The clinics will be led by the KU cheer coaching staff and the previous year’s teammates. There will be a formal interview on May 2 that requires business professional attire. Times will be determined at the attending clinic. There will be a skills evaluation the following day ending in the announcement of the teams.

The team is looking to compose a small co-ed team as well as a larger game day team. The dress code for tryouts for women includes black clinic shirts, white track shorts, white crew socks and white cheerleading sneakers. No jewelry is allowed and hair should be half up and curled for formal tryout with maroon lipstick. Tryouts for men include black clinic shirts, maroon shorts, white crew socks and sneakers. It’s preferred to be clean shaven with a clean hairstyle.

A $300 camp deposit is due the day of tryouts pending making the team. Directly following the team announcement, a quick meeting will be held. The 2020-2021 team focus is dedication and teamwork.

In the past three years, the program has been successful at the UCA National College Cheerleading Championship and continues to build a competitive program, with a strong focus on campus involvement and spirit. Although skills will be evaluated, other qualities such as leadership and presentation will be considered.