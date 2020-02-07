KU men’s basketball defeats Bloomsburg 89-80

By Donovan Levine

KU men’s team sealed a win against Bloomsburg on Jan. 29, defeating them 89-80. For almost the entire game, the Golden Bears handled the Huskies’ offense convincingly, only losing the lead twice in the first half. KU led by double digits for most of the remainder of the game.

Guard Tarojae Brake exploded from the gate with 27 points, leading the team and tying guard Ryan Bernstein for most assists in the game with three.

Freshman Wesley Butler also did well, recording 21 points and five rebounds. Senior Josh Townsend led the team in rebounds with a total of 11, four offensive and seven defensive.

The Golden Bears now have a 9-11 overall record, keeping the season afloat with this victory.

On the other side, Justin Rodriquez of the Huskies suffered a possible torn ACL toward the final seven minutes of the game. He had to be carried off the court.

Following the game, Townsend had a few words about the game, “Yeah, I thought we really needed a win after a long road streak. It felt good to play at home again.”

When asked about Kobe Bryant’s passing, Townsend responded, “I felt that really motivated us to play hard cause he always played hard, and he never took days off. It gave us a stronger mentality.”

Their next game will be at home versus Millersville on Feb. 5, following the women’s game.