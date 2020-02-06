KU’s Outdoors Club takes on Death Valley, California

By Dakota Nace

A&E Editor

Over winter break, the KU Outdoors Club, or KUOC, took a trip to Death Valley National Park, Ca., where members hiked, explored, made memories and enjoyed nature alongside newfound friends.

On Jan. 2, 12 club members flew out to Las Vegas. Although they had an early flight, the members were ready for what many of them described as “a trip of a lifetime.”

In addition to visiting Death Valley, the club spent time in Las Vegas, Red Rock Canyon and the Hoover Dam. They also incorporated a few other stops throughout their travels.

“If I had to pick one exact moment [that was my favorite], it would be hiking back to hot spring pools. We hiked back a couple miles to see the Colorado River. We skipped stones [and] ate lunch. Then we hiked to a set of hot spring pools that helped relax all of us,” said Ian Petrillo, senior education major at KU.

The club slept in tents and played a lot of games in the evenings. “[We played] a lot of Uno, Exploding Kittens and Werewolf,” said Nicholas Harms, treasurer of the club.

“I enjoyed the atmosphere of the group. It really made the trip. The people made each adventure better than the previous,” said Petrillo. “Towards the end, it was sad because I realized that it was my last trip with KUOC.”

The KU Outdoors Club flew back home on Jan. 10.

“[This trip] exceeded every expectation I had,” said Harms. “I always feel like I’m in my element when I’m spending time outside and doing it with a great group of people made it more enjoyable.”

KUOC, is a student run organization that enjoys spending time outside and appreciating nature. The club has always been thought of as a group of adventurous students with a love for hiking. The club plans a winter trip every year, along with other weekend trips and hikes throughout the semester.

The Outdoors Club meets every Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Beekey room 101.