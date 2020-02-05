KU women’s basketball rallies against Bloomsburg

By Donovan Levine

Freeform Editor

On Jan. 29, KU women’s basketball team took down Bloomsburg 66-55, putting KU at 12-8 overall coming off a 3-game road trip.

The game started off strong for the Golden Bears, having several seven-point leads in the first half, but they struggled towards the end of the half, trailing the Huskies by four points with a score of 28-24.

KU responded with a confident second-half performance, led by guard Rylee Derr who ended the night with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists. She led the team in those three categories.

Two breakaway lay-ups from guard Zoe Zerman also brought some energy back to the team as they began to pull away to a double digit lead over the Huskies.

While the lead was cut to a two-point game with seven minutes left, the Golden Bears held at least a four-point lead for the remainder of the game. Zerman also recorded 13 points in this game, a season-high for her.

Forwards Brianna Tarabocchia and Gabbi Wright were also key contributors to the night’s win. Tarabocchia marked 12 points and four rebounds while Wright marked eight points and three rebounds.

When asked how they worked together as a team to pull out this win, Tarabocchia said, “Though we started off strong, towards the end of the second [we] lost some of our energy. We really had a talk at halftime, and after that we found a rhythm in order to finish strong.”

Additionally, the tragic news of the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26 had an impact on the mentality of the players.

“It really affected all of us. I don’t think there was a single person on social media who didn’t post about it. It shows you just how much influence he really had,” Tarabocchia added.

KU’s next game will be at home against Millersville on Feb. 5.