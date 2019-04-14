Police incident draws coroner response, closes portion of North Pine

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

Personnel from the Berks County Coroner’s Office were among those who responded to a police incident which closed a portion of North Pine Street in the early morning on April 14.

Police officers at the scene could not confirm what occurred, only that an investigation was ongoing. Questions were deferred to Chief Craig Summers who could not immediately be reached.

Kutztown Police were at the scene around 2:00 a.m. and closed North Pine Street from Main to Sacony Alley as they investigated.

The investigation centered around a Toyota Camry sedan, which had a shattered driver’s window.

In a tweet around 11:30 a.m., borough police said there is no danger to the community, referring to the incident as a death investigation.

“The death appears to be a suicide,” police wrote.

No further information was available as of Sunday morning.

By 2:30 a.m., personnel had cleared the scene.

