KU bowling hosts Bowl for the KUre

By Lauren Gudknecht

Staff Writer

The KU Women Golden Bears held the Bowl for the KUre tournament, hosting a total of ten teams, from Feb. 2-3, 2019. Sophomore Keanna Delp had an outstanding opening day at Jay Lanes, totaling a 1,002 series to earn All-Tournament Team status.

Delp held a 200.4 average and contributed 200+ games to place fifth in individual standings. She recorded a 233 game, which was her high game of the day. Dana Henry assisted the team with a 195 game to win the third match against Chestnut Hill College.

Kutztown’s JV and Molloy’s JV had an excellent five baker matches. Freshman Lindsey Gotwalt held a 19.2 frame average, following her was freshman Molly Agnello with a 17.0 frame average and lastly Freshman Kelly Normandin with a 16.5.

Ashley Fister with a 19.0 frame average and Renee Riffey with a 19.4 frame average both ended Sunday in top 15 for individuals, as well as winning All-Tournament Team Honors. The 25th ranked KU women’s bowling team had a perfect 5-0 record on Sunday to win the Bowl for the KUre baker challenge.

The following weekend, the Lady Bears held the Golden Bear Classic at Berks Lanes, hosting 16 teams. Lindsey Gotwalt obtained a 19.3 frame average and a 1,935 total pinfall, and behind her was captain Angela Kozma with a 17.9 frame average and a 2,352 total pin fall and, lastly, Delp with a 17.4 frame average and 2,319 total pinfalls.

The Golden Bears placed 9th overall and averaged 186 over the weekend. Only 42 days left until the Lady Bears take on the East Coast Conference Championships at Hiester Lanes.