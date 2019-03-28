Men’s basketball defeats Mansfield 86-61 after second-half rebound

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The KU men’s basketball team saw four different players score in the double digits in an 86-61 victory over Mansfield on Feb. 16. After a week’s rest from play following a loss to West Chester the previous Saturday, the Golden Bears were ready to get right back into play and compete for a playoff push.

Prior to the game, redshirt-senior Anthony Lee was honored with a commemorative ball for his 2,000-point milestone in his career as a Golden Bear. He also received a plaque for earning the Lehigh Valley Small College Basketball Media Pete Nevins Player of the Year award earlier in the week. During the game, Lee led the team with a game-high 29 points as well as 10 rebounds to account for his first double-double of the season. He also completed the game with six assists, three steals and one block.

KU was off to a really slow start in the first half of the game, being down by as much as 15 points (33-18) with about six minutes left in the half. The team managed to go on a 17-5 run and head into the locker room down by just three: 38-35.

To begin the second half, the Golden Bears scored six of the first eight points to take the lead 41-40 early in the half and would never look back. With 51 points in the second half, the team showed dominance over Mansfield, scoring over twice as much as them (23).

Freshman Da’Quan Granberry recorded a personal season-high and career-high of 15 points along with six rebounds. Junior Josh Townsend joined Lee in recording a double-double himself, his second in a row and fifth in the last eight games, with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Facundo Arens was the fourth Golden Bear with double-digits, adding 11 points to the score along with four rebounds and five assists.

Freshman Kyree Generett made his first collegiate start for the Golden Bears and made the most of it as he tallied six points and three assists. Freshman Austin Laughlin and sophomore Kiyon Hardy scored four and three points for KU respectively.