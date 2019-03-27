Allies to host KU Drag Show

By Emily Hynes

Copy & Line Editor

One of the biggest events Allies of Kutztown University hosts on campus is the KU Drag Show. This will be the third show Allies President Mikaela Wendel has put together.

Additionally, ACE partnered with Allies three years ago, which enabled Allies to make the show even bigger.

“Once ACE stepped in and partnered with us, it really elevated the show. It stopped being just a bunch of college kids having fun and turned it into something bigger. The first year they partnered with us, we raised about $700,” said Wendel.

With the help of ACE, they are able to book major acts, such as Alyssa Edwards, their special guest at last year’s show.

This year’s drag show will be held April 4 at 7 p.m. in Schaeffer Auditorium.

Though the show is free to attend, there will be event supporters requesting donations, and it is suggested attendees donate to the performer.

“The money goes directly to charities that are chosen by our general assembly,” Wendel stated.

Last year, Allies was able to raise $1,000, and the money went to Valley Youth House, which helps at-risk youth, and Lambda Legal, who engage with LGBTQ+ legal issues.

This year, the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown was selected as one of the charities. The center’s pride program manager, Ariel Torres, will be performing as Elektra Fearce in the KU Drag Show for the second year.

When asked about future plans for Allies, Wendel said, “I’m really confident in how far we’ve come. We’ve been working hard to be more proactive. We’ve been wanting to offer safe space training to businesses so that they can put the safe space sticker in their window so members of the LGBTQ community can see it and think ‘here is a space I will be accepted.’”

Allies of Kutztown University is an all-inclusive club on campus with a focus on LGBTQ+. The club is also open to straight allies.

The LGBT center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center is located in Old Main next to public safety and is open to all.