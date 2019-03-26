Out of the Darkness Walk scheduled for April 28

By Victoria Ragusa

Contributing Writer

KU’s fifth annual Out of the Darkness Walk is scheduled for April 28, to be held on South Campus. The event intends to raise awareness of the negative stigma surrounding mental illness.

This nationally recognized walk was first launched in 2010. Since then, high schools and college campuses have hosted walks to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), “each year suicide claims more lives than war, murder, and natural disasters combined.”

The organization added that high school and college students are more at risk considering suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 24. By using research, providing educational programs, advocating for public policy and supporting survivors of suicide loss, AFSP has made a great impact around the nation.

All proceeds gathered from the walk will go to AFSP to help students at risk. Additionally, AFSP has set a goal of reducing the annual suicide rate by 20 percent before 2025.

Walkers can register beginning at 4 p.m. on April 28 or pre-register at www.campuswalks.org. The five-kilometer walk will begin at 5 p.m. on the DMZ between South Dining Hall and Old Main.

For more information about the walk, contact Kathy Loomis at kloomis@kutztown.edu.