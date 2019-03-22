KU alumni to serve on National Electronic Media Association convention panels

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

A group of eight KU cinema, television and media alumni will share their experiences and successes in broadcasting when they serve as panelists at the National Electronic Media Association convention in Philadelphia.

“It’s great to see so many KU grads participating in the convention,” said Cara Cotellese, CTM chair. “We are always proud of our grads and happy to know that we were able to prepare them for careers in the industry. We certainly would never take credit for their success, but we like to think that we helped them a bit along the way.”

The event, to be held March 7-9, is the national convention for the National Broadcasting Society, of which KU has a chapter. All eight KU panelists were members, and four served as chapter president.

Speaking of the panelists, Cotellese added, “I know them all. Some graduated just before I started working here but others were students during my 10 years here at KU. All of them were very active in the program and here at the university. They were leaders in their classes and have now become very supportive alumni.”

KU alumni panelists include Ashley Johnston, 2008; Barry Weaver, 2018; Haley Bianco, 2015; Kate Boshell, 2017; Megan Baldwin, 2017; Mike Varlotta, 2015; Neil Kurtz, 2009; and Tyler Demcher, 2017.

According to Cotellese, a group of current NBS chapter members will travel to Philadelphia for the convention.