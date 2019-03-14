KU student facing child pornography charges

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

A KU student is facing a pair of felony charges after Berks detectives said he possessed child pornography and uploaded it through Skype last September.

According to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday, March 12, for 19-year-old Brendan Geier of Madison, N.J. on felony charges of dissemination and possession of child pornography. Geier turned himself into authorities on Wednesday, March 13, with an attorney present.

Detectives received a complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography uploaded through Skype on Sept. 21, 2018, at which point an investigation began. The complaint said someone uploaded seven photos of “suspected child pornography” on Sept. 17.

On Oct. 1, detectives learned that the IP address and device used were associated with Geier.

Detectives, along with KU Public Safety, executed a search warrant on Geier’s Lehigh Hall room on Nov. 9, where they seized a laptop and an iPhone, which they say contained “a number of digital images of suspected child pornography.”

Geier was arraigned on Wednesday, March 13, in Magisterial District Judge Gail Greth’s Fleetwood courtroom, and bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.