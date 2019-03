By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

State Police at Reading are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a woman who they say stole a cell phone at the Giant in Kutztown.

Troopers say the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, when a shopper mistakenly left their iPhone at a self-checkout kiosk.

Moments later, an unidentified woman used the same kiosk, took the phone and left.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call the Reading barracks at 610-378-4011.