WGS minor undergoes name change over break

By Nickey Siegerman

Staff Writer

A slight name change was made to the former women and gender studies KU minor over winter break, adding “sexuality” to the title, making it the women, gender, and sexuality studies minor.

Dr. Colleen Clemens, the director of the WGS program, noted she is ecstatic with the name change.

“I am proud of the addition of ‘sexuality’ to the minor so that the minor does the good work of separating the ideas of gender and sex and sexuality that so many people conflate,” said Clemens.

With a brand new name, this may have caused issues, but Clemens assured quite the opposite. In fact, she commends the students for their commitment and growth to equity.

“I am happy that now even more students at KU will be able to see their identities reflected in their academic studies in a more formalized way,” Clemens added.

Clemens noted that, since her arrival at KU in 2010, she’s always been committed to the program, adding that her favorite thing she’s done at the school is “watching the conversation about intersectionality and social justice grow in the past ten years.”

With the name change, the program has launched a new set of social media pages: @kutztownwgsprogram on Instagram, @WGSProgramKU on Twitter and Kutztown University’s Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies on Facebook.