Winter storm threat impacts campus reopening

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

The threat of a winter storm prompted a parking ban in Kutztown borough and the early opening of KU campus residence halls the weekend of Jan. 18.

The storm was predicted to dump at least four to eight inches of snow in Kutztown and the surrounding East Penn Valley on Jan. 19 and 20, and a winter storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J.

As this weather approached, storm totals were lowered to two to four inches, and instead, a winter weather advisory was issued.

Residence halls were originally scheduled to open for the semester on Jan. 20 at 1:00 p.m. Instead, halls opened on Jan. 18 at 1:00 p.m. because of the expected snow. Students choosing to move in early were cautioned by an email that meal plans would not be active until Jan. 20, though a limited lunch and dinner would be available at South Dining Hall at cost.

A “Class A Snow Emergency” was issued by the borough, putting into effect snow emergency routes and parking bans. The snow emergency was lifted ten hours early.

“This storm wasn’t as bad as we expected,” wrote borough police on Facebook. “Effective immediately the snow emergency is lifted.”

A basketball doubleheader with Millersville scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19 was moved to Monday, Jan. 21.

According to the National Weather Service at Mount Holly, snow totals in Berks County were near two inches. The nearest locations to Kutztown, Huffs Church and Hamburg, received 1.5 and 2.2 inches respectively.