Review: “Halloween” sequel features modern day twists

By Gabrielle Smith

Arts & Entertainment Editor

The 2018 continuation of the classic horror film “Halloween” might have discovered the secret to creating a successful horror movie sequel: waiting 40 years. The new movie, of the same name, was released in theaters Oct. 19 and viewers finally got to see what happened next in the famous storyline.

Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was the babysitter in the original 1978 film and had fallen victim to murderer Michael Myers’ psychotic antics on a fateful Halloween night. She was lucky enough to escape him, avoiding her own death. Over the next 40 years, she had done nothing but prepare for Michael’s return, unable to forget that terrifying night, as he remained locked up in a psych ward. Residing in the middle of the woods with a gated entrance to a large home in which every window and door is caged over, she learned how to fight and shoot, developing a deadeye shot from her practice on old mannequins scattered across her backyard.

During her years, she had a daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), who spent her whole life being trained to defend herself and preparing for an experience she didn’t believe she would ever have. Laurie was eventually declared an unfit, crazy mother and lost custody of her.

When the movie begins, Karen is already an adult. While she blames her mother for depriving her of a normal childhood, her own teenage daughter, Allyson, wants her grandmother to be a part of her life.

As the family struggles to come together, finding common ground and communication, Michael escapes from a bus crash during a transfer of mental patients. He immediately starts his killing spree, finding his way to a neighborhood on Halloween night, where he moves through trick-or-treaters swiftly and quietly, weaving in and out of houses murdering random people along the way. His mission for that night was to finish what he had started 40 years ago.

Laurie instantly finds out about the bus crash and, before joining the sheriff on his search for the killer, tries to warn her daughter. Karen doesn’t take her seriously, not until the police themselves tell her that she and her family need to stay at Laurie’s house because it is considered the safest place for her to be, due to her impressive preparations. This Halloween, Michael is coming for Laurie and, this time, he’ll get to meet the family.

The approach this movie took—being a continuation of the original “Halloween” film—worked better than a basic remake. It gives the fans of the ‘78 movie, old and new, a chance to see a peek into Laurie’s life, living with the effects of such a traumatic experience and the heartbreak of her family members not being able to understand what she had gone through.

Although it follows the basic horror movie clichés, there are also modern-day twists, which brings humor and excitement to the film. It is a movie that could easily become a seasonal, back-to-back, movie night tradition. Successfully keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as it makes its way to the awaited showdown, this film will have you cheering and screaming. Michael Myers is back for revenge after 40 years. Are you ready?