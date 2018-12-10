KU basketball defeats Jefferson University in comeback fashion

By Jacob Bachman

Contributing Writer

The Golden Bears men’s basketball team claims a win over Jefferson University in their yearly non-conference matchup with a score of 76-75 on Wednesday, Nov. 28. KU only saw the lead twice in this matchup, once in the first half and then again in the final minutes of the game, just enough to claim the one-point victory.

KU led 18-16 by the midway point of the first half. KU was forced to play from behind in a majority of the first half and a better part of the second half as well. Jefferson held an 11-point advantage over the Golden Bears before KU decided they weren’t giving up and went into halftime down 38-33.

KU came into the second half looking like they made the right halftime adjustments. Within the first 3:30 of the second half, there were three ties between the team until Jefferson went on a 9-2 run to put themselves up 53-46 with roughly 14 minutes left.

The Golden Bears kept trying, coming within one point of Jefferson several times and even tying the game at 62 around the 8-minute mark, but each time the score would get close, Jefferson would go on a short run and gain a multi-shot lead.

With less than four minutes of the game left to play, back-to-back shooting fouls against Jefferson gave KU the lead once and for all—a lead they would hold on to for the remainder of the game. Jefferson was given three free-throw attempts with 2:34 left on the clock to bring the score to 76-75 and what seemed like plenty of time to orchestrate a comeback. KU wouldn’t let it happen, keeping their one-point lead until the end and claiming the victory.

Redshirt-senior Anthony Lee led both teams with 28 points as well as four rebounds, four assists and three steals. This performance, along with a 37-point game against Clarion, Lee was named the PSAC East Athlete of the Week.

Redshirt-sophomore Moe Williams had his third straight double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Josh Townsend added 12 points to the team total and Sophomore Facundo Arens also added 10.

KU is now set to begin their PSAC matchups of their schedule.