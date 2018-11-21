News

State Police at Schuylkill Haven seek missing girl

By on ( Leave a comment )

By Kaylee Lindenmuth
News Editor

State Police in Schuylkill Haven are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a missing Schuylkill County girl who was last seen in September.

On Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m., troopers first received a report of the missing juvenile, Ani Noelle Aungst, 15, who was last seen at 7:15 a.m. that morning at her Pine Grove Township home.

Missing girl – Photo courtesy of State Police

Aungst is described as a Hispanic female, 5’3” and approximately 100lbs with brown wavy hair and brown eyes. An exact clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.

Categories: News, Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s