State Police at Schuylkill Haven seek missing girl

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

State Police in Schuylkill Haven are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a missing Schuylkill County girl who was last seen in September.

On Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m., troopers first received a report of the missing juvenile, Ani Noelle Aungst, 15, who was last seen at 7:15 a.m. that morning at her Pine Grove Township home.

Aungst is described as a Hispanic female, 5’3” and approximately 100lbs with brown wavy hair and brown eyes. An exact clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.