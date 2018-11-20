Five arrested in Maxatawny break-in, assaults

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

Five Kutztown-area residents are facing charges after state troopers say they broke into a home on Baldy Hill Road in the township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 27.

According to State Police in Reading, troopers were dispatched to a home at 701 Baldy Hill Road just before 3 a.m. for reports of a home invasion.

Troopers arrived and determined five individuals had broken into the home and assaulted three adult occupants in the residence.

The five, Wonda Haberstumpf, 42, Dean Haberstumpf, 18, a juvenile Haberstumpf, 16, Joseph Newman-Bey, 61, all of Kutztown, and MarcAnthony Gonzalez, 18, of Reading all face charges in relation to the incident, and all were known to the victims.