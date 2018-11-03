Visual and Performing Arts associate dean named

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

The College of Visual and Performing Arts has a new associate dean, a former Texas A&M professor who Dr. Michelle Kiec, dean of the college, says “brings a wealth of experience.”

Dr. Bradley Shope, an Indiana University at Bloomington alum, began his tenure at KU on July 23, having served previously as associate professor and chair of the Department of Music at Texas A&M, Corpus Christi.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Shope to the College of VPA,” said Kiec. “He brings a wealth of experience in student success, assessment, and faculty development.”

“I am truly excited to be a part of the College of VPA at KU,” Shope said. “The college has a widespread reputation in the visual and performing arts. I look forward to contributing to the success of our students and to serving the institution to the best of my abilities.”

Shope’s career began at St. John’s University in 2004, teaching there for four years before moving on to the University of North Texas in Denton. In 2010, he joined the faculty at Texas A&M, where he was named chair of the Department of Music in 2016.

In addition, Shope has presented and published on student success, faculty development and diversity and inclusion in higher education.

Shope’s bachelor’s degree from Indiana is in percussion, and his doctorate, also earned at Indiana, is in ethnomusicology.