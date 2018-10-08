Golden Bear cross country hosts Division II/III Challenge

By Gregory Brower

Staff Writer

KU hosted the eighth annual Division II/III Challenge on Sat., Sept. 16. The cross-country teams placed fourth in the women’s competition and fifth in the men’s.

The other teams that participated in the KU-hosted event were Albright, Arcadia, DeSales, Drew, Gettysburg, Le Moyne, Malone, Salisbury, Southern Connecticut State, Stonehill, Ursinus and West Chester.

The fourth-place finish is one spot higher than last year and the team’s highest since 2015 in the event. All seven of the competing runners finished within the top-50 with junior Amanda Ferraro finishing in 20th to lead all Golden Bear runners. Sophomore Sarah Shannon finished just 24 seconds behind Ferraro while finishing 24th.

Freshman Lynne O’Connor, sophomore Lindsay Smyth and senior Erin Callaghan rounded out KU’s top five by finishing in 30th, 33rd and 37th respectively. Sophomores Dootleen Joseph and Katie Duguid completed the list of KU’s runners by finishing 47th and 50th.

As for the men’s team finished fifth for the second year in a row and makes this the fourth straight season the team has finished in the top-five. The Golden Bears had four runners place in the top-30.

Senior Xavier Gutierrez led KU’s runners by finishing 23rd. Sophomore Andrew Sulon followed close behind with a finish at 25th, followed immediately by sophomore Derek Barney finishing just five seconds behind Sulon and AJ Kilpatrick rounded out the top runners by finishing 30th.