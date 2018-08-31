HVAC malfunction prompts fire response, evacuation of Boehm

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

Firefighters from Kutztown, Fleetwood and Lyons responded to a call just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, for reports of a smoke condition in Boehm room 137, accompanied by an odor of wires burning.

The building was evacuated and inspected, and crews found burnt out HVAC wires to be the cause of the odor, according to KU University Relations, who added the wires were being replaced.

According to University Relations, there were no injuries resulting from the incident, and there was no danger to anyone in the building, adding that classes continued as scheduled at 11:00 a.m.