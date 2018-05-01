News

“End-Of-The-Year Smash” fundraiser benefits veterans, fire company

By on ( Leave a comment )

By Kaylee Lindenmuth
News Editor

On Thursday, April 26, KU students had the opportunity to unload stress by destroying an SUV for a good cause.

The “End-Of-The-Year Smash,” held in the parking lot of Ray’s Pizza, was hosted by KU Veterans Services, where students could take swings at the vehicle with a sledgehammer for $1 each, or $5 for six swings, with proceeds benefitting the Student Veteran Emergency Fund.

P1480297

Students taking a swing – Photo courtesy of Kaylee Lindenmuth

“Our emergency fund helps out any of our student veterans who may find themselves in a bind if it’s something like a flat tire, or they’re having trouble with their rent or little things like that,” said Stephanie Casado, coordinator of Veterans Services.

A multitude of students, as well as Avalanche, came out to take swings at the vehicle, which was donated to the Kutztown Fire Company for rescue training afterward.

The event was the first of its kind held by Veterans Services, and will hopefully become an annual fundraiser, according to Casado.

Categories: News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s