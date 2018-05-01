“End-Of-The-Year Smash” fundraiser benefits veterans, fire company

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

On Thursday, April 26, KU students had the opportunity to unload stress by destroying an SUV for a good cause.

The “End-Of-The-Year Smash,” held in the parking lot of Ray’s Pizza, was hosted by KU Veterans Services, where students could take swings at the vehicle with a sledgehammer for $1 each, or $5 for six swings, with proceeds benefitting the Student Veteran Emergency Fund.

“Our emergency fund helps out any of our student veterans who may find themselves in a bind if it’s something like a flat tire, or they’re having trouble with their rent or little things like that,” said Stephanie Casado, coordinator of Veterans Services.

A multitude of students, as well as Avalanche, came out to take swings at the vehicle, which was donated to the Kutztown Fire Company for rescue training afterward.

The event was the first of its kind held by Veterans Services, and will hopefully become an annual fundraiser, according to Casado.