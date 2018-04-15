Review: “Take Your Pills”

By Chase Leckerman

Contributing Writer

With regard to an amphetamine epidemic that has transpired throughout the American public and its universities, Netflix has released the documentary “Take Your Pills.” This documentary makes an effort to shed light on prescription pills such as Adderall and their effects on culture and the general public.

Directed by Alison Klayman, the film depicts the history of amphetamines, as well as first-hand accounts from Adderall users. College students, professional athletes and Wall Street analysts alike share their own personal experiences with Adderall, explaining their views on the drug.

The plot of the film explains that stimulants have taken hold of teenagers and young adults across the country, aiding in an influx of artificial work ethic and an appreciation for it.

Seeing as individuals with a prior usage of a drug have an intrinsic bias toward it, Klayman took the right steps toward including unbiased mediators with at least some credentials to add an informative and somewhat academic perspective for the viewer.

“Take Your Pills” presents clear and concise information about Adderall and Amphetamine in a historically accurate and culturally relevant way. Alongside this historical and acute cultural context, the film attempts an analysis of Amphetamine culture and its inception.

The film proposes that our socioeconomic structure promotes hyper-productivity, hyper-competitiveness and material contribution.

Due to this, many see Adderall as a super drug that is infallible. Further cultural analysis by the film deems pharmaceutical and multi-billion dollar prescription drug companies at fault for perpetuating this epidemic.

“Take Your Pills” demonstrates a cohesive cultural criticism of Adderall, Amphetamine and the institutions propagating them, but what it lacks direly is a hard scientific analysis of the negative effects of Adderall use.

At times, due to stimulating and in-your-face visuals, “Take Your Pills” comes across almost as commercially promoting Adderall.

Although this may seem determinate, with the scientific evidence provided (or lack thereof), this is merely a surface level criticism. “Take Your Pills” does not resort to cheap unscientific scares and lies that many anti-drug organizations rely on to propel a political agenda.

Dissimilarly, this documentary leaves anti-drug rhetoric behind and sticks to a specific structural criticism, one that attempts to provide insight into the drug problem that is plaguing our nation.