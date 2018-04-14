ACT Presents: Cabaret on April 21

By Nickey Siegerman

Staff Writer

As the year closes out with crazy weather and finals approaching, Actors Creating Theater (ACT) prepares their final show of the year, the annual Cabaret. While most people think this means “Cabaret: The Musical,” it’s really a glorified talent show.

Every year, “Cabaret” consists of songs picked by the students and directors putting together a fun, low commitment show that gives some students a chance to perform if they’ve been unable to all year.

The most interesting part of “Cabaret” is that everyone who auditions is accepted. Everyone’s given the opportunity to sing a small solo at some point in the show.

Matthew Cover, a junior, accepted the director position earlier this year after having assistant directed last year’s production of “Cabaret.”

Cover has been part of ACT since freshman year, appearing in all three musicals, cabarets and several plays since joining. Now as director of “Cabaret”, he’s exceedingly composed and confident for the show in the coming weeks.

“Directing ‘Cabaret’ has been a challenging, fun and ultimately rewarding experience. It’s been an honor for my first show to be something as fun and exciting as the [this],” Cover commented.

When asked how “Cabaret” has changed since he started ACT three years ago, he took a moment to think of his answer, but his pondering turned to a smile as he spoke his thoughts.

“One of the most powerful things the ‘Cabaret’ has done throughout the years is allow the cast to grow their confidence in singing and acting in a comfortable and fun environment of like-minded theatre lovers.”

His music directors, fifth-year Anissa Contento, and freshman Sam Brown, both music majors, have taken on the responsibility of teaching the cast the set list for this year.

This being his first experience in being on the director side, Brown was asked what it was like being in this position.

“The past 10 years of my life I’ve been on the learning side of music, whether in band or in musicals. They’ve all been wonderful…but being on the director side has made me realize how passionate I really am about music, and creating music with other people.

It’s made me crave that environment to the point that I plan on directing choirs when I get older, and I want to continue being in a leadership/directorial position [for] the musicals of ACT,” said Brown.

The theme of this year’s show is “Bops,” or popular songs that you can’t help singing along with when they come on. Whether at a party, in the house, or even just walking to classes, the directors carefully chose the songs that the cast suggested, and that they deemed to be the best “sing-alongs.”

With this, the show consists of popular classics like, “All the Small Things” by Blink-182, and “I Write Sins, Not Tragedies” by Panic! At the Disco. Musical numbers such as, “Seize the Day” from Newsies, “Sincerely, Me” from Dear Evan Hansen and of course, “Dancing Queen” from Mamma Mia! are also included in this crazy show. You’ll have to see the show for the powerhouse finale.

Brown gushed when talking about teaching the music. “It’s been a very relaxing experience for the most part, but realistically there have been some high-stress situations of making sure the music sounds good, and that the ensemble is singing what they’re supposed to, but when hearing the final product, it all becomes worth it,” said Brown.

It’s clear by his confidence and Cover’s positivity that this year’s cabaret may be the best one yet. The show has two performances on April 21, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Little Theatre in Schaeffer Auditorium. Both are free of charge.

Make sure to come out and experience this once in a lifetime show, with a crazy talented cast and some great songs you’ll be singing along with.