KU Communication Club hosts second annual Ignite event

By Paige Kaltenbach

Contributing Writer

“Enlighten us, but make it quick” is the official motto of Ignite, a presentation-style trend that is sweeping across the United States. The idea is for each participant to have five minutes to present 20 slides, with 15 seconds each, which will then automatically advance.

Ignite topics are very broad, they can be fun or educational, but they must be fast.

The Communication Club at KU is presenting their second Ignite Talks Event, which will be held in Rickenbach Learning Center on Thursday, April 19, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Entry is $5 and all proceeds go towards the Communication Club’s senior scholarship fund.

Anyone can sign up for Ignite Talk Events and speakers can talk about anything they are passionate about.

Last year there was a large variety of topics including studying abroad trips, learning public speaking, motivational talks, why England is better than the US, social media, alcohol, and one person even presented about chili.

An Ignite Kutztown spectator from last year, Jon Kleiner, said “Since each presentation is only five minutes you can learn so much in such a short amount of time. When the topics are things the presenters are passionate about, you can really get into to it.”

“It is a great event because it brings together not only communication majors but everyone on campus. We get to see what people we don’t necessarily know are into, it really helps to open your eyes,” said Communication Club Vice President, Erica Evanitus, who is helping plan the event.

According to ignitetalks.io, “public speaking builds confidence in individuals and events like Ignite build community. Our goal is to make it possible for anyone, anywhere, to learn to present their ideas and their stories.”

If you are interested in becoming a speaker at the Ignite Kutztown event, you can to apply by emailing Communication Club president, Paige Kaltenbach, at pkalt562@live.kutztown.edu with a one-paragraph summary pitch of what you plan to speak about.