KU softball falls short in two comeback efforts against Shippensburg

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

KU softball played in their first PSAC games of the season, which turned out to be a doubleheader against Shippensburg. The Golden Bears took two tough losses, as both games ended with seventh inning rallies that came up short.

The Golden Bears only scored five runs for the day and all five came in the seventhinnings of these games.

In game one, KU had seven hits total, all of which were singles. This made getting into scoring position difficult for the team. The only time a KU player reached second base, besides the seventh inning, was once in the fourth inning and once in the sixth.

Down by six, the seventh inning started off with a single from Taylor Knappenberger, which turned into a bases-loaded situation for Alyssa Oakley. Oakley hit an RBI groundout which brought Knappenberger in to score. Alyssa Donato followed up with an RBI single, to which Blayse Cholish ran in another score on a Shippensburg throwing error which cut their lead in half. The comeback was then cut short by a groundout.

Game two came around and our Golden Bears were down again in the seventh, this time by three. Jacqueline Walsh started the inning with a pinch-hit double, to which Sara Keeny brought Walsh home with a single. Keeny advanced to second off of a wild pitch, becoming her PSAC-leading steal of the season. She later ran home after Gabby Tareila hit a double and cut their deficit 3-2.

KU couldn’t hold on and was unable to complete the comeback.