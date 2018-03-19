Jeff Reimel wins fifth place at wrestling nationals

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

KU junior Jeff Reimel wrapped up a career season by winning the fifth-place match at 184 pounds in the 2018 NCAA National Championships.

Reimel entered the match ranked ninth and found himself facing the number one ranked wrestler in the country in his first match, which came down to a 12-1 major decision loss for him. This loss put him into the consolation bracket, pitting him against the number two ranked wrestler and saw another loss with a 10-6 decision, moving him to the fifth-place match.

In the fifth-place match, Reimel faced the number four wrestler and closed the day with his best performance and came away with an 11-3 major decision victory.

Reimel wraps his season with a 17-10 record and gets to return next season as a senior.

Besides Reimel, KU was also represented at the national competition by Ryan Appleby and Austin Petril.

Appleby struggled to find a rhythm in his final two games after having a great first game of the tournament. He finishes his KU career as a 2017 All-American, three-time national qualifier and has the 14th most career wins in program history at 63.

Petril was unable to get through the initial elimination match in a tough 7-1 decision. He finishes his three-year career as a 2017 All-American, two-time national qualifier with 55 career wins to tie him for 25th in program hist