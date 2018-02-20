KU Students for Life founder part of conference with US Vice President

Kaylee Lindenmuth,

News Editor

In January, Jacqueline Foran, a KU student, was among a group of 13 college students invited to participate in a roundtable discussion in Washington, D.C. with Vice President Mike Pence, which the student described as, “an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“It was two days before the March for Life… and I got a message from one of the Students for Life coordinators and she asked me ‘Hey, we just organized a meeting with Mike Pence, and we’re trying to get 13 students who’ve had free speech issues on their campus to come and talk to him and his wife,” said Foran, founder of the Students for Life Kutztown chapter. “I was blown away, like ‘Is this really going to happen?’”

Foran, a junior, began the chapter in the Spring 2017 semester, citing a desire to “make a difference on campus.”

“I wanted to help pregnant and parenting students, I wanted to find people that wanted to do that with me,” Foran said. “I wanted people to get together and form a group so that we could help local groups, and do diaper drives.”

“In addition to that, we want to educate our fellow peers and students on how abortion really affects women and men on our campus, and in the community,” Foran added.

As part of that, Foran says the chapter advocates for a civil, open forum on the topic, “so that we can better understand each other.”

“Nowadays, the subject is very taboo, very polarizing, and we just want to break that wall and break the stereotypes that people think of when they hear ‘Pro-Life,’” Foran said. “We want to talk with Pro-Choice people, we want to be able to talk about it because if we never talk about it, nothing will ever change.”

The chapter, which Foran currently serves as president of, was awarded maroon status by the Student Government Board on Feb. 13.