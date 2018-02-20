Gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango visits KU

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

On the afternoon of Monday, Feb 19., an unlikely visitor was found dining among students at Cub Cafe, one who looks to lead the commonwealth for the next four years.

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Paul Mango, stopped by the dining hall on the north side of campus after an interview for Berks Community Television’s Success Connection program, conducted in the President’s Room of the MSU. The program is hosted by the Small Business Development Center at KU, and director of the center Ernie Post.

“We’re doing a number of visits in Berks County, we met with some business leaders, some Republican Party officials, and now we’re here,” Mango said. “I had met Ernie at a prior meeting, and he invited us out, so when we found out we were coming out to Berks County, we just combined it.”

“Other candidates have joined us throughout this spring to talk about economic development policies that they would enact if they were elected Governor of Pennsylvania,” Post said, referring to the program. “He wanted to get a bite to eat and meet a few students while he’s here. This is his first time on campus.”

“We had a good time talking about Pennsylvania politics,” Mango added.

“It’ll start airing this week,” Post said. “Hopefully, by Wednesday or Thursday they’ll probably air it,” and the program will be archived online, according to Post.