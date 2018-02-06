KU students celebrate Eagles Super Bowl win

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

This year’s Super Bowl was a game that we won’t stop hearing about for a long while.

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to make history and defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. This is the first time the Lombardi Trophy belongs to Philadelphia, and to say the fans are excited is an understatement.

It was a game that truly came down to the wire, finishing with a final desperation throw by Tom Brady that made the country pause as everybody waited for the ball to come down. The ball landed on the ground, leaving the pass incomplete as time expired.

Just a day after the big game, campus has already seen a few students wearing “Super Bowl LII Champs” t-shirts, as if they’ve been holding on to them for months in anticipation. Knowing the Eagles fan base, I wouldn’t be surprised if that were true.

The city of Philadelphia is hosting a celebratory parade to honor the Eagles on winning the Super Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 8. “I told my professors the week before the game that I wouldn’t be in class one day for the parade,” said Frank Maurer, a junior at KU. “As a fan you just have to have hope that they’ll win.”

Many KU students are from the Philadelphia area, so they spent the weekend in the city to watch the game. “Everybody just knew the plan was to run the streets after the game. My friends and I were already out of our seats and getting our coats on before the final pass was called incomplete,” said Jake Krempl, a junior from Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, for the Eagles fans who didn’t watch the game in the city, fans were quick to celebrate in the streets of Kutztown after the game. “It wasn’t too crazy on Main Street but there were still a good amount of people out there celebrating the victory,” says Jacob Bachman, a senior at KU. “It was just a large group celebration.”

Kutztown Borough Police Chief Craig Summers stated that there were no arrests, but there was “one street sign knocked down.” KU VP of Communications Matt Santos also stated, “we had no incidents except some yelling immediately after the game from residence halls and those leaving the South Dining Hall Super Bowl Party.”

The congratulations to Philadelphia’s golden team are surely in order. To most, this win has been a long time coming.